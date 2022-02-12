Fans React As Wizkid Prostrates To Greet Femi Kuti

Fans React To Wizkid Prostrating To Femi Kuti

After prostrating to greet music great Femi Kuti, fans speculated about Wizkid Balogun’s humble demeanor.

Wizkid, who met Fela Anikulapo Kuti’s iconic son during a performance at the popular Afrika Shrine on Friday, prostrated while exchanging pleasantries.

Fans, on the other hand, praised the single for getting off his high horse to show respect for Femi Kuti.

“That he prostrated doesn’t mean he’s humble, davido will do more than that trust me,” a fan argued while comparing him with a fellow vocalist.

See the video below: