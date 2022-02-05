Fans React To Current State Of Hanks Anuku’s Health

Hanks Anuku, a veteran Nollywood actor, has been contacted by a concerned fan who has requested assistance with the circumstance in which he discovered the actor at 3 a.m.

Hanks Anuku disclosed at the end of 2021 that he had relocated from Nigeria to Ghana due to the convenience of living in the sister-country.

The actor was discovered by the road, seated beneath a street light, drinking alone, in a video uploaded on social media networks.

The fan who first noticed him was taken aback as he pleaded for assistance from his fellow Nollywood stars.

