Fans Reacts As Actress Bukunmi Oluwasina Drops New Single

Bukunmi Oluwasina, a Nollywood actress, has released her single ‘Happy Girl,’ which features Tatiana Manaois.

After great anticipation from her admirers across the country, the Nollywood actress hinted about dropping the song for a long before finally releasing it today.

Bukunmi Oluwasina had given her fans the chance to identify the female artist she would be featuring on her new tune as part of the build-up to the release, and while she had had a lot of guesses, no one had come close to getting it right.

She did, however, expose Tatiana Manaois’ name in one of her Instagram postings, where she stated that she will be collaborating with the singer on a new project.

