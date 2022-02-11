Fans Reacts As Mercy Johnson Rocks Wedding Gown After 10 Years

By
Bukola Tumininu
-

Celebrities Shower Encomiums On Mercy Johnson As She Clocks 37

Mercy Johnson, a Nollywood actress, has stunned her fans by uploading a video of herself wearing her wedding gown.

She can be seen dazzling in her wedding gown, which still fits flawlessly after ten years and four children, in a video posted to her Instagram page.

READ MORE: Mercy Johnson-Okojie Becomes New Ambassador For Henod Luxury Homes

The actress, who seemed ecstatic about her appearance, explained that Valentine’s Day was approaching, so she wanted to put her old wedding outfits to the test.

As expected, many fans were blown away by the video and gushed over Mercy Johnson in the comments section.

Watch video below:

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here