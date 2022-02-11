Fans Reacts As Mercy Johnson Rocks Wedding Gown After 10 Years

Mercy Johnson, a Nollywood actress, has stunned her fans by uploading a video of herself wearing her wedding gown.

She can be seen dazzling in her wedding gown, which still fits flawlessly after ten years and four children, in a video posted to her Instagram page.

The actress, who seemed ecstatic about her appearance, explained that Valentine’s Day was approaching, so she wanted to put her old wedding outfits to the test.

As expected, many fans were blown away by the video and gushed over Mercy Johnson in the comments section.

Watch video below: