Fans Reacts As Regina Askia Shares Stunning Throwback Photos

Regina Askia-Williams, a former Nollywood actress, model, and healthcare practitioner in the United States of America, has generated outrage online after posting a throwback photo from 30 years ago.

Regina, who shared the photo, reflected on the years when there was no filter, no touch-up, and their faces were simply left natural.

She wrote: Some 30 odd years ago. Years of no filters, no touch ups…. Just they way we were! Thank you Lady Viv for this throwback shot ! Cheers!!

Many netizens gushed over her in response to the post, stating she was aging backwards.

See post below: