FCT Polls: APC Member Killed, PDP Chieftain’s House Set Ablaze In Abuja

According to a report by Daily Trust, some suspected thugs have allegedly stabbed a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Iliyasu Sani, to death at Sheda community in the Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

It was learnt that house of a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim Sheda, was also burnt down by suspected political thugs.

Daily Trust reports that an APC youth leader in Sheda, Aminu Saleh, who sustained a head injury during a clash between supporters of the APC and PDP at the community was receiving treatment at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital in Gwagwalada.

A source noted that the incident happened around 7;47: pm on Tuesday when a clash broke out between some supporters of the two major political parties in the area.

The source explained that some supporters of the APC at the community were celebrating the victory of the chairman of the council, Danladi Chiya, who won re-election during Saturday’s council election, during which some suspected thugs attacked and stabbed Iliyasu with a knife.

“It was after they (APC) members has finished celebrating the victory of the chairman at about 7:47 pm and were going back to their houses, in which Iliyasu, an APC member was stabbed with a knife instantly by one Emos,” he alleged.

An APC youth leader in Sheda, Saleh Aminu, while narrating the incident at his hospital bed, stressed that he was hit on his forehead.

“I was saying ‘did you guys want to kill him [Ilyasu]’ but before I realized what was happening, one of them brought a big plank and hit me on my forehead and I fell down,” he said.

The report also revealed that, angered by the death of the APC member, some suspected thugs allegedly set the PDP chieftain’s house in the community ablaze in revenge.