Federal Ministry Of Finance Clears Air On Fire Incident

By
Sheedah Lawal
-

fire

The Federal Ministry of Finance has reacted to reports of a fire incident at its Headquarters in the Central Area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The ministry in a short statement it shared, said the building was not on fire, rather there was rather an incident on the corridor of the basement involving an isolated battery pack.

 

fire

The fire was quickly put out by security personnel on duty.

The Statement Read;

”NewsFlash: The Federal Ministry of Finance HQ is not on fire as reported on social media. Rather, there was an incident on the corridor in the basement involving an isolated battery Pack (photo inset). It was quickly put out by the security personnel on duty.”

post

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here