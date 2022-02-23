FG Begins Johnson & Johnson Single Dose COVID-19 Vaccination

The Johnson & Johnson single dose of COVID-19 vaccine has been rolled out by the federal government.

This was disclosed at the launch of SCALES 2.0 Strategy, which entails the integration of COVID-19 vaccination with childhood routine immunization for eligible adults 18 years and above, and children zero to two years respectively.

SCALES is an acronym for service delivery, communication, accountability, logistics, electronic reporting, and supportive supervision for the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination.

Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire who revealed that Nigeria has an adequate stock of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, with over 30 million doses in stock, urged all eligible persons yet to receive their vaccination to go to the nearest COVID-19 vaccination site and get vaccinated.

Ehanire said;

“This single dose offers the same protection you get from two doses of AstraZeneca, Pfizer Bio-N-Tech and Moderna vaccines”

The Minister who revealed that Nigeria had administered over 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccination, representing over 18 per cent of the 111,176,503 eligible population targeted for vaccination as at February 18, added that the SCALES strategy had proven to be quite effective in ramping up COVID-19 vaccination coverage.