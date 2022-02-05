FG behind delay in Ondo seaport project take-off, says Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu said on Friday that there would be no going back on his administration’s commitment to completing the Ondo Deep Seaport Project.

The governor, on the other hand, indicated that while the project’s arrangements had been finalized, the approval and declaration from the federal government was causing the project’s launch to be delayed.

This was said by Akeredolu during a two-day retreat for political office holders and accounting officers in Owo, the state’s headquarters for the Owo Local Government Area.

The governor, who stated that several investors have expressed interest in the project, stated that once completed, the seaport will service not only Nigeria but the entire West African sub-region.