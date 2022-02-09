‘FG Files More Charges Than It Can Prove’ — CJN Speaks On Delay In High-Profile Cases

According to Nigeria’s Chief Justice, Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, the federal government files more charges than it can prove in court.

The CJN remarked this in response to Attorney-General Abubakar Malami’s assertion that the judiciary is to responsible for delays in prosecuting high-profile cases.

Malami said the federal government has taken steps to ensure quick case resolution, and that once a matter is filed before the court, it becomes a judiciary concern, in an appearance on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ on Monday.

However, in a statement on Tuesday, the CJN, through his spokesperson, Isah Ahuraka, described Malami’s position as “one-sided”.

“The judiciary by its constitutional position does not have criminal investigation unit or ‘fraud detective squad’ to detect and investigate criminal involvement of any person, neither does it have a garrison command to fight its cause or enforce its orders and decisions,” the CJN said.

“More often than not, the federal government’s prosecution sector files more charges than it can prove or provide witnesses to prove, ostensibly at times for the prosecution to even fail.”

He stated that the ACJA referred to by the minister “is infected with sores in some parts, making speeding adjudications improbable in some instances, in addition to high volume of cases, limited number of judges, poor infrastructure or archaic equipment”.