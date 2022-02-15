FG To Radio Stations: Shun Fake News, Uphold Listeners’ Trust

The federal government has appealed to radio stations in the country to shun fake news and uphold the trust of their listeners.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed spoke on Monday in commemoration of the 2022 World Radio Day with the theme: ‘Radio and Trust’.

According to a statement issued by Segun Adeyemi, the minister’s media aide, Mohammed said in spite of the widespread use of social media and other mass communication platforms, radio remains one of the most trusted and accessible media in the world.

He, therefore, stated that radio stations in the country must continue to ensure that only credible and factual information is relayed through their medium.

The minister said the theme of this year’s celebration is both apt and timely, as the nation moves closer to the general election.

He urged all radio broadcasters to leverage the trust the listeners have in the medium to educate them on their responsibility of electing the right persons to serve at the various levels of government.

“I am excited to note that some of the concepts to be discussed as sub-themes centre around the need to keep the medium credible, engaging and receptive to new broadcast ideas, while creating better opportunities for income generation and profit,” he said.

“On the part of the federal government, we will continue to pursue the right policies, give the required support as well as provide the enabling environment for the growth and successful operation of radio stations in Nigeria.”