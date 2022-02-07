FG Treating Killing Of Benue Residents By Suspected Herders With Levity – Ortom

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has alleged that the federal government is treating the killing of Benue residents by suspected herders with levity.

Ortom made this accusation on Sunday when he received former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, and his campaign team at the Benue government house.

He, however, expressed optimism that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will salvage the country in 2023.

Ortom has for a long time accused the All progressives Congress-led administration of neglecting the people of Benue.

Before leaving the state, Atiku donated the sum of N50 million for the welfare of internally displaced persons (IDPs).