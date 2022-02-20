FG Working To Correct Lapses In Niger Delta – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has stated that the federal government is working with the collaboration of states and local governments to ensure that the distorted lapses in the development of communities in the Niger Delta region are corrected.

He spoke Saturday at Angiama, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State while flagging off the construction of the last phase of the bridge linking Yenagoa to Oporoma, the headquarters of Southern Ijaw, initiated by Governor Douye Diri.

Osinbajo stated that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration was determined to attracting development to all sections of the country despite being confronted with challenges.

“For a country with the population and geographical span like Nigeria, guaranteeing inclusive prosperity is a major challenge indeed, and this is majorly more so by the working urbanisation of the last two decades, the consequent pressure on cities and the difficulties of allocating scarce resources that are faced by the government at all levels across the country,” he said.