Fireboy DML Receives Plaque For Hitting 350+ Million Streams On Audiomack (Photo)

Nigerian singer, Adedamola Adefolahan aka Fireboy DML has reached a milestone on digital streaming platform, Audiomack.
The musician has been given a plaque after surpassing 350 million streams on the platform.
In some photos which surfaced online, Fireboy DML was seen beaming with smiles as he received his plaque from the well know streaming platform.
Meanwhile, Actor Uche Maduagwu has lashed out at the mother of BBNaija’s Angel Smith, calling her childish.This comes after she posted a video of herself shaking her nyash and showing it off on social media.
Maduagwu tackled the woman saying what she did is so childish as dancing with all her tiny Ikebe showing under like kuli kuli is a national shame.