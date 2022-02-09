Fireboy DML Receives Plaque For Hitting 350+ Million Streams On Audiomack (Photo)

Nigerian singer, Adedamola Adefolahan aka Fireboy DML has reached a milestone on digital streaming platform, Audiomack.

The musician has been given a plaque after surpassing 350 million streams on the platform.

The singer was awarded by the streaming platform for hitting over 350 million streams with his songs which were uploaded on the platform.

In some photos which surfaced online, Fireboy DML was seen beaming with smiles as he received his plaque from the well know streaming platform.