FirstBank Rewards Customers In Its Visa Gold Cashback Campaign

In furtherance of its appreciation of customers, whilst promoting the adoption of mobile payment solutions in the country, FirstBank is rewarding holders and customers of its branded Visa Gold card in its ongoing Visa Gold card. The promo which will have over 300 Visa Gold cardholders rewarded during the promo is scheduled to end on 25 March 2022.

Each month, the first 50 customers with an average transaction value below $150 in the last 6 months will be rewarded with 10% cashback on transactions carried out on POS and across the web. To qualify to be rewarded, the card must be used at least 3 times monthly on POS/Web (within the campaign period) with a minimum cumulative spend of $300. The maximum transaction value for purchase cashback is $500.

In addition, the first 50 customers – monthly – with an average transaction value above $150 in the last 6 months will be rewarded with $50 when they grow their total transaction value by 50% monthly through PoS and Web payments. The maximum transaction value for purchase cashback is $300.

50 inactive Visa Gold cardholders in the last 6 months are not left out when they use their cards at least 3 times monthly on PoS and Web. With a minimum cumulative spend of $150, they are entitled to 10% cashback on transactions.

FirstBank Visa Gold card is an international premium credit card issued in partnership with Visa International. It is Bank’s dollar-denominated card for customers in the mid-affluent segment and is accepted for payment at over 29 million locations and cash withdrawals at over 1.8 million ATMs worldwide.

The card which is accepted globally is secured with chip and PIN technology. Its transaction limit is $1,000, $10,000 and $5,000 for ATM, POS and Web respectively. It is available in the self-funded and credit variant. It is denominated in US Dollars with a life span of 3years.

“Appreciating our customers for their patronage is very important to us as we encourage the increased adoption of the Visa Gold card”, said Mr Chuma Ezirim, the bank’s Group Executive, e-Business and Retail products.

“Being the first financial institution in the country to hit the issuance of 10 million ATM cards, we remain resolute to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that our customers are at an edge in experiencing safe, convenient and rewarding digital banking services, regardless of where they may be across the globe, he concluded.

About FirstBank

First Bank of Nigeria Limited (FirstBank) is the premier Bank in West Africa and the leading financial inclusion services provider in Nigeria for over 127 years.

With over 750 business locations and over 150,000 Banking Agents spread across 99% of the 774 Local Government Areas in Nigeria, FirstBank provides a comprehensive range of retail and corporate financial services to serve its over 30 million customers. The Bank has an international presence through its subsidiaries, FBNBank (UK) Limited in London and Paris, FBNBank in the Republic of Congo, Ghana, The Gambia, Guinea, Sierra-Leone and Senegal, as well as a Representative Office in Beijing.

The Bank has been handy at promoting digital payment in the country and has issued over 10million cards, the first bank to achieve such a milestone in the country. FirstBank’s cashless transaction drive extends to having more than 10million people on its USSD Quick Banking service through the nationally renowned *894# Banking code and over 4.5 million people on FirstMobile platform.

Since its establishment in 1894, FirstBank has consistently built relationships with customers focusing on the fundamentals of good corporate governance, strong liquidity, optimised risk management and leadership. Over the years, the Bank has led the financing of private investment in infrastructure development in the Nigerian economy by playing key roles in the Federal Government’s privatisation and commercialisation schemes. With its global reach, FirstBank provides prospective investors wishing to explore the vast business opportunities that are available in Nigeria, an internationally competitive world-class brand and a credible financial partner.

FirstBank has been named “Most Valuable Bank Brand in Nigeria” six times in a row (2011 – 2016) by the globally renowned “The Banker Magazine” of the Financial Times Group; “Best Retail Bank in Nigeria” for seven consecutive years (2011 – 2017) by the Asian Banker International Excellence in Retail Financial Services Awards and “Best Bank in Nigeria” by Global Finance for 15 years. Our brand purpose is always to put customers, partners and stakeholders at the heart of our business, even as we standardise customer experience and excellence in financial solutions across sub-Saharan Africa, in consonance with our brand vision “To be the partner of the first choice in building your future”. Our brand promise is always to deliver the ultimate “gold standard” of value and excellence. This commitment is anchored on our inherent values of passion, partnership and people, to position You First in every respect