Fresh OOU graduate goes missing after leaving Ago Iwoye to visit male friend in Sagamu

The family of Omowunmi Akinwade, a 25-year-old fresh graduate of the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, is in distress following her sudden disappearance after she went to visit a male friend in Sagamu, Ogun State.

It was gathered that Omowunmi left Ago Iwoye after her convocation ceremony at the university on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, to visit the friend but reportedly never got to her destination.

According to the male friend identified simply as Paul Eto, the last time he spoke to her was when she called to tell him that she was close to Sagamu.

The friend said he told her the exact junction to stop for him to come and pick her up. However, he later claimed that his phone was on silence when she called him six times.

He further claimed to have returned her call but she didn’t pick. He continued calling her number till the next day and eventually went to the police to report the matter.

He also contacted her family and informed them that their daughter might be missing.

If you have any information about her please call any of these numbers:- 0814 352 0277, 08134556942, 09057381816 Or report to the nearest police station.