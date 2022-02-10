Funke Akindele Celebrates Step Daughter’s Birthday

As she celebrates her stepdaughter Tamira Bello’s birthday, Nollywood box office queen Funke Akindele Bello’s pleasure knows no bounds.

The lovely mother of two is full of joy, as evidenced by her Instagram post of Tamira with a heartfelt comment of prayer and love.

Abdulrasheed Bello, commonly known as JJC Skillz, Funke Akindele’s husband, reacted to the message with three wonderful emojis, which received a lot of positive feedback in Funke Akindele’s comment section.

Tamira my daughter I love you darling. Happy birthday to you. May you continue to be prosper in all you do my big baby. Enjoy your day dear @tamirabello.

See post below: