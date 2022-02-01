Gbaja: Nigeria’s Education System Is Poor — We Need To Improve

The country’s education system, according to Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila, is “poor.”

Gbajabiamila spoke on Monday at Igbobi College in Yaba, Lagos, where he was inaugurating some projects.

The speaker stated that the country’s educational system is “abysmal,” and that all hands must be on deck to correct the issue.

Also Read: Nigerian Youths Must Be Given All Necessary Support – Gbajabiamila

Advertisement

“The education system is poor in Nigeria. It is something I talk about anywhere I get the opportunity,” he said.

“Just some weeks ago, I gave a convocation lecture at the University of Lagos, and I addressed this issue. For some of us who are in the position to change things, we are working hard, working very hard to change the system.

“But we need everyone, all stakeholders, to change things. Also, teachers and students need to change their attitude to education to have a better sector.”