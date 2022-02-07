Go On Date With Your 39 Followers – Lady Tells Man Who Asked To Be Her Date On Valentine’s Day

A young lady has slammed a man with low followers on social media after he asked to take her out on Valentine’s Day.

The Twitter user identified as @Orla_mide embarrassed the man following his polite request to pay for her treats on February 14th.

Sharing a snapshot of the conversation in the DM, the lady lampooned the lover boy to take his date to his 39 followers on the platform.

“It’s the Audacity for me, some guys ehn, DKMV abeg 😏🙄,” she wrote.



Her reaction, however, triggered speculations amongst users of the platform who ridiculed the young lady for being rude.

See some reactions below …