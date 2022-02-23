Governor Diri Blames Fallen Education Standard On Govt

The abdication of responsibility by all levels of government, according to Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri, is to blame for the country’s deteriorating educational prospects.

According to him, establishing high-quality, long-term education is getting more difficult as key players fail to fulfill their responsibilities.

Diri made the remarks on Tuesday in Toru-Orua, Sagbama Local Government Area, when launching the State Teachers Training, Registration and Certification Board’s fifth batch of primary school teachers’ training program.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, chastised all levels of government for giving lip service to basic education reforms.

He also berated teachers, community leaders, and other stakeholders for their nonchalant attitude towards education, adding that the faulty foundation being created at the primary school level was stifling standards of education in the country.

Diri said, “No doubt, that our education system is wobbling and tottering because the primary school system has been eroded and destroyed, for three reasons.

“First, the incompetence of those managing it; the lack of government commitment towards education, and the unwillingness of the communities themselves to support the system. So there is a pile of blame to be apportioned to everybody.

“Government has paid too much lip-service to the primary education system. The commitment of government is more of rhetoric than of practicality; it is more of talk and less of work.”