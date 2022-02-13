Governor Ganduje Talks About DPO Who Was Killed By Bandits In Jibiya

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has described late DSP Abdulkadir Abubakar Rano as one of the finest Nigeria Police officers whose efforts in securing lives and properties cannot be measured.

Ganduje while commiserating with the family of late DSP Abdulkadir Abubakar Rano, Divisional Police Officer, (DPO), Jibia in Katsina State, said Nigeria has lost an honest Police Officer.

Rano was killed by bandits why in the line of duty in Katsina State.

He said “The information about his death is sad. And he passed when Nigeria needed him the most. He was one of the highly disciplined officers in the service of the Nigeria Police Force.

“We really lost a patriotic and gallant officer, whose patriotic posture added value to the service he left. His doggedness and unparalleled commitment to duty were outstanding and commendable.

“On behalf of the government and good people of Kano State, I am sending our condolences to his families, Nigeria Police Force and Rano Emirate. May Allah Forgive all his shortcomings and reward his good deeds,” he prayed.

“May Allah shower His mercies and blessings on the deceased and look after his children in a divine way.”