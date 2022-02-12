Group Asks Emefiele To Contest 2023 Presidency

Godwin Emefiele, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has been encouraged to run for president in 2023 by the Green Alliance, a coalition group.

Wale Fapounda, the group’s convener, said the country needs a technocrat who can handle the country’s affairs during a news conference in Lagos on Saturday.

The organization also claimed that the CBN governor is aware of global economic development, which would lead him to accept the party’s proposal to run for president under the All Progressives Congress banner.

“This forum has come together to come and plead and beg Dr. Godwin Emefiele to run as president of Nigeria in 2023,” Fapounda said.

“Since he was appointed the governor of the CBN he has spent his energy in building a resilient financial system that can serve the growth and development needs of the Nigerian economy. A typical example of this was seen during his first term, he supervised an interventionist currency policy at the behest of the presidency, propping up the Nigerian Naira by pumping billions of dollars into the foreign exchange market.

“He also introduced a multiple exchange rate regime to try to mask pressure on the Naira and avoid a series of devaluations. He has engineered bank policies and programmes that has supported job creation and fostered inclusive growth, in addition to key macro economic concerns such as inflation and exchange rate stability

“He has come up with new strategies to navigate the Nigerian economy through hurdles such as the challenge of foreign exchange inflow, the exchange rate, the economic recession, stagflation, financial inclusion and the rise in the value chain of majority of crops in Nigeria.

“Ladies and gentlemen, join me in echoing Emiefele RUN! RUN!! RUN!!!”