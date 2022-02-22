Gunmen Attack Enugu Commissioner’s Convoy; Kill Two Police Orderlies

The convoy of Hon. Chidi Aroh, the Enugu State Commissioner for Lands, was attacked by unknown gunmen.

Two of his police orderlies were shot dead in the attack which occurred on Sunday, February 20, in Anambra State.

The officers, Inspector David Dabu and one Inspector Solomon, attached to Enugu State Police Command, were said to be returning to state with the commissioner after a visit to Anambra, though in different vehicles when the gunmen struck.

It was gathered that they were ambushed by the gunmen in a community in Anambra, who launched an attack on their Hilux van, shot and killed them, while the commissioner narrowly escaped in his vehicle.

It was also gathered that the hoodlums made away with the police officers’ rifles.

Spokesperson of the Anambra State Police Command, Ikenga Tochukwu, who confirmed the attack, said that it happened along the Ukpo-Nimo Road.

“What happened yesterday (Sunday) is an example of the sacrifice security agents, especially police personnel, pay in providing security services,” he stated.

“Meanwhile, the police operatives attached to the commissioner of land engaged the gunmen, which made their principal escape with his driver.

“The command, on the receipt of the information, deployed operatives in the area. The whereabouts of the two police personnel is still unknown and operation is still ongoing.”