How Can Hospital Refuse To Treat A Dying Patient- Tonto Dikeh Laments

Tonto Dikeh, a Nollywood actress and philanthropist, has chastised an unidentified hospital for refusing to treat a dying patient.

Tonto stated Nigeria’s healthcare is “ridiculously and horribly zero percent,” and questioned why a hospital would refuse to treat a dying patient in an Instagram post.

The hospital had sought one million Naira, according to her, and he handed them 500,000 Naira in cash and a check, but they refused to treat the patient.

The post reads: “Our healthcare is ridiculously and painfully on zero percentage, how can a hospital refuse to treat a dying patient.

You asked for a million, I gave you 500k cash and a cheque still no one will attend to them… It’s not like you need to buy anything atm, I so sick and tired of dealing with these callous health car mishaps”.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CaNMoTYIBMF/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link