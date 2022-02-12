How Nigeria Can Improve Access To Education, Healthcare Using Technology – Osinbajo

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has expressed that while Nigeria has experienced significant growth in the use of digital technology and the number of tech companies, there is still much room for much improvement, especially on how to effectively use digital technology for mass education and for healthcare.

He stated this at the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Group Chairman’s Forum for 2022 in Abuja.

“Beyond all of the successes that we are seeing, we need to educate a large number of people and train teachers; that’s going to be a major issue in all of this, especially in states where we have a large number of out-of-school children,” he was quoted as saying in a statement on Saturday by his spokesman, Laolu Akande.

In his address on Friday, Osinbajo stressed that providing more access to education and healthcare services to a larger population has to be technology-driven to ensure maximum impact.

He explained the critical role technology would play, restating Nigeria’s commitment to net-zero emissions by 2060.