I am far from perfect but my intentions are good – Rosy Meurer writes after she was dragged for wishing Tonto Dikeh’s son a Happy birthday

Actress Rosy Meurer has resplied Nigerians who bashed her for wishing Tonto Dikeh’s son, King Andre, a happy birthday.

Many felt it was inappropriate to post Andre’s photo on her page since she and Tonto are not cordial.

She has now responded to her critics. According to her, she had goon intention.

She wrote;

“At the end of the day… I know that I am a good person. I am far from perfect, but my intentions are good; my heart is pure, and I love with everything I have. Because of these things, I AM WORTH IT. ALWAYS HAVE BEEN, ALWAYS WILL BE. #letloverule #checkyourself

#QUEENOFALLQUEENS"