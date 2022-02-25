‘I Am Not Nursing Any Ambition In 2023,’ Says El-Rufai

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has expressed that he was not nursing any ambition in 2023 but would support any candidate who emerged from the zoning arrangement, be it from the South.

El-Rufai stated this during the weekly ministerial press briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday.

Fielding questions from State House correspondents, he said, “I have zero ambition. I just want to finish this job, get on with my private life, write another book and make tonnes of money. The largest amount of money I ever got in my life was from writing the book, ‘Accidental Public Servant’.

“I have no ambition; I’ve never had any ambition. And if I die today, I am quite accomplished and happy, because I never in my life, based on my humble background, ever thought I would even enter this building.

“God has been very kind to me. And my outings in the public service have all been satisfactory? Why push my luck and go for a job with a 90 per cent chance of failure? So, I’m not an ambitious person. I’m just a person that gets things done when given the opportunity.

“I’ve never desired to run even for this governorship. It was President Buhari who literally forced me to run. He insisted that some of us run for governorship just in case he did not get elected again. He felt that we needed some ‘strong governance’. Those were the words he used. So, I have no aspirations.”