‘I Am The Nigerian For All Nigerians’ — Saraki Indicates Interest In Contesting Presidency

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki claims that if he is given the opportunity to govern, Nigerians will “have a greater sense of what it is to be truly Nigerian.”

Saraki wrote on Twitter on Thursday that Nigerians have been split along ethnic and religious lines, rather than focused on vital issues and aspirants’ potential to move the country forward.

He was perplexed as to why citizens would allow concerns from the past to determine their future when they might collaborate and be united.

“For quite some time now, as a nation, we have focused on the old arguments of ethnicity and regional sentiments, instead of capacity, competence, and other critical issues,” he tweeted.

“However, whenever we watch football and when it is time to celebrate as Nigerians at weddings and other social engagements, we are united. Why should we allow past issues to drag us back and define us? Why do we focus on the old issues that do not define our future?

“This is why, based on my track record, if I am allowed to lead, all Nigerians will have a greater sense of what it means to be truly Nigerian.

“And yes, I believe that I am the “Nigerian for all Nigerians!”