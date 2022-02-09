“I be nobody ex”- Ooni of Ife’s estranged wife, Queen Naomi, shares first video on social

Evangelist Naomi Silekunola, the wife of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II, on Tuesday, shared a video of herself on social media weeks after she announced she was separating from the monarch.

Recall that in December 2021, she announced that her marriage was over. Unconfirmed reports claim some prominent Nigerians mediated and the Royal couple resolved their issues.

She reposted a video on her Instastories last night after a makeup session. The video had a song by singer Beeley playing in the background.

The lyrics of the song goes; “I’m a beauri, I be spec, I drip glory, I be nobody’s ex, haters go hate o, potatoes will potate”

Naomi had announced her separation from the monarch through an Instagram post in December 2021. She had also renounced the title of a ‘Queen’, saying she tried to make the three-year union work but the Ooni’s public identity is at variance with “his true self”.

