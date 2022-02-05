I Can Rebrand Nigeria As I Did With Enyimba FC, Says Orji Kalu

Orji Kalu, the Senate’s chief whip, claims that if elected president, he will make Nigeria a “big player” in international affairs, similar to what he accomplished with Enyimba FC.

Kalu declared in January that if the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket is assigned to the south, he will run for president in 2023.

Between 1999 and 2007, the Senate Chief Whip was the governor of Abia State.

After the state of Abia was founded in 1991, the Abia government took over Enyimba FC, an Aba-based football team.

Between 2001 and 2004, the club won important championships at the national and continental levels, and it is a dominant power in Nigerian and African football.

Speaking on Friday during an interview on Channels Television on what he will offer Nigeria if elected president, the former Abia governor said Nigeria is like a football team which he can effectively manage.

“What I’m going to be getting on the table is the stability of the country; the rebranding of the country and giving Nigerian people that confidence that they are Nigerians and giving them the motivation to move forward,” he said.

“Nigeria to me is like a football team and I have done it in the past with the Enyimba football team and I can do it in the future because what every aspect of this country needs is just motivation.

“I know the faults, ups and downs of Nigeria. I can make Nigeria a very big team and a big player in the world affairs because when you look at my face, you see the face of Nigeria.”