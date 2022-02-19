I Did Not Have Any Personal Issue With Obasanjo – Pius Ayim

Former Senate President, Pius Ayim, has expressed that he has no grudge with former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

He, however, described the former Nigerian leader as one who has always remained focused and determined in his activities.

“I did not have any personal issue with (former) President Obasanjo,” said the former Senate President during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday.

“(Former) President Obasanjo was a very outstanding President Nigeria ever had. President Obasanjo was focused and determined in all that he wanted to do.”

Anyim, who represented Ebonyi South, succeeded Chuba Okadigbo as the Senate President in August 2000 after the latter had been impeached – at a time when Obasanjo was president.

During his interview with Channels Television, the former Senate President stressed that there was no rift between him and Obasanjo.

“We had a little disagreement, and it was the National Assembly and the Executive; not Pius Ayim and (former) President Obasanjo. What brought about the problem was a motion moved by Senator Idris Abubakar from Gombe, it wasn’t a motion moved by me,” he explained.

“It was the action taken in the Senate that the former President was reacting to, and it was friction between National Assembly and the Executive.

“Of course, being the head of the legislature, I cannot run away from it; I was leading the legislature and he (Obasanjo) was leading the Executive on the other hand, but there was nothing personal.”