I Hate The Pretentiousness Of People When They Hear About Death From Depression: Actress Eniola Badmus

Eniola Badmus, an actress, has spoken out on why people are afraid to talk about depression, admitting that she was humiliated after alerting her friends about her mental health.

She claimed in a Snapchat message that she despises people’s reactions when they learn of someone who has died from depression or other mental health difficulties.

READ ALSO: Eniola Badmus Pens Down Heartfelt Tribute To Late Mom

Badmus remembers confiding in a buddy who was meant to help her with some job, but things didn’t go as planned for her pal.

The actress claims that her friends humiliated her and gossiped about her, claiming that she was using her mental illness as an excuse and that they didn’t care what she was going through.

See Her Post Below: