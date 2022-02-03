“I Have Not Been Able To Catch Any Sleep,” Toyin Abraham Reacts To Scam Accusations

Toyin Abraham, a Nollywood actress, has bowed to public pressure and apologized for the property scam that she, Odunlade Adekola, and other Nollywood stars have been fighting for days.

It was previously reported that the number of clients who invested in the various plans to become landlords has increased since the two actresses became brand ambassadors for the real estate company owned by Dr Bamidele and Tolulope Onalaja.

However, there have been allegations that the real estate company enjoys defrauding unsuspecting customers.

Many netizens have continued to drag their ambassadors and the real estate company owner since then.

Toyin said the situation had been difficult for her because she had been unable to sleep since the current case was brought up in an Instagram post.

