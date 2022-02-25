I Look Forward To Becoming Former President, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed that he looks forward to leaving office as president.

According to a statement by Femi Adesina, presidential spokesperson, Buhari spoke on Thursday during a courtesy visit to the palace of Sidi Bage Muhammad I, Emir of Lafia, in Nasarawa state.

President Buhari promised not to stay beyond his two-term tenure as stated in the constitution.

Buhari also said leaders who swear by the holy book while taking the oath of office must be careful not to abuse the trust of leadership placed on them.

“The traditional ruler is on a terminal appointment. Constitutionally, we (elected public office holders) are not. I cannot go beyond two terms and I have sworn by the Holy Quran that I will uphold the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he was quoted as saying.

“Politics apart, whenever we are made to swear by the Holy Quran, we have to be very careful. We must make sure that we do not abuse the trust God has given us as leaders.

“I have seen former governors here and I am looking forward to also becoming a former president.”