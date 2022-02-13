I Lost My Sleep After Rumours Of Jonathan’s Defection To APC Emerged – Reno Omokri

Nigerian author, Reno Omokri, who is a former media aide to ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan says he was bombarded with calls after a report emerged on social media that his former boss had dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP for the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

In a video on his YouTube channel, the former presidential aide and one of the major critics of President Muhammadu Buhari said he lost his sleep for 24 hours following calls from incumbent and former governors including lawmakers.

Reno who described the pioneer of the Twitter report as an obscure person expressed pessimism on the possibility of the former president joining the APC.

He said Jonathan was currently the most popular person in Nigeria and Africa, stressing that his influence on restoring democracy across the continent has earned him the face of democracy and a Mandela figure.

He said, “For the past 24 hours, I and my little daughter have not been able to sleep. I had to turn my phone off yet people found other means of reaching me.

“Incumbent and former governors, present and former senators and editors of newspapers and other very influential persons in Nigeria were calling me all because they saw a Twitter post saying that the former President, Goodluck Jonathan has joined the APC and that it has been confirmed.

“You know how the APC people do when even a councillor joins the party, they will dance naked in the public and go for a newspaper advert. Goodluck Jonathan is probably the most popular person in Nigeria and maybe Africa.

“Through what he has done in the continent for the past 6 years, he has probably become like a Mandela figure. He is presently seen as the face of democracy in Africa.

“If such a person is going to join a political party like the APC, is it going to be through one obscure person tweeting it on Twitter to confirm it? He has spokesman like me and other loyalists. This man is 63 years old and in all his life, he has been in one political party. Nobody should call me about this again”.