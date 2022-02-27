“I Love My Cake But Love You More,” Adeniyi Johnson Gushes Over Wife

After giving his wife and colleague Oluwaseyi Edun a big birthday cake, Nollywood actor Adeniyi Johnson has poured love on him.

Earlier, the actor posted a photo of himself wearing a white Agbada and a cap, wishing himself a happy birthday on Instagram.

He stated that it is a fresh day for him and that he is blessed and well-favored.

Johnson uploaded a photo of the big birthday cake he received from his wife, Oluwaseyi Edun, in another post.

He thanked his wife, whom he described as his “joy giver” and “love for life,” saying that while he loves his cake, he loved her even more.

See post below: