I love my wife more than my mother — Actor Kolawole Ajeyemi

Actor Kolawole Ajeyemi has revealed the person who he loves the most.

In a YouTube interview, the father-of-two said being married to a good wife would lead to progress for a man, adding that he loves his wife the most, followed by his kids and mother.

He said,

“My wife is the one thing I love the most, though I also love my kids and my mother. Aside from God, my wife makes me happy. If one has a good wife or husband, the person does not know how much God has blessed one. If one gets married to someone that is not meant for one, there are bound to be problems. That does not mean me and my wife don’t have disagreements. No relationship is perfect. The individuals involved just learn to tolerate one another. If one gets married to a good wife, one would make progress in life.”