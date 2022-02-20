I Need A Petrol Station Boyfriend – Actress, Tonto Dikeh Cries Out Amid Fuel Scarcity

Tonto Dikeh, the famous Nollywood actress, has commented on the present fuel scarcity in the country and the resulting fuel price spikes.

With the increasing and lengthy lines at filling stations, the country’s inhabitants’ search for fuel has turned into a problem, throwing the citizens into commotion and crazed search for fuel.

Tonto Dikeh praised gasoline attendants as the true MVPs during this time period in an Instagram story.

The single mother whose son recently turned 6, revealed her intention to date a petrol station owner because he would provide her with fuel in these trying times.

Tontolet wrote: “All of you dating fuel attendants, my people una be the real MVP this period ooo…

As I am like this is to go and get petrol station boyfriend”.