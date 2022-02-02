I Refuse To Accept That I Have Lost You – Tonto Dikeh Cries

Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh has been left bereaved following the loss of a dear one.

In an Instagram page, the actress revealed that she’s inconsolable following the death of her step mother.

In a recent post on Instagram, Tonto Dikeh stated that she has refused to accept that she has lost her forever.

She however added that she’s aware that heaven gained back an angel, and she takes consolation in that.

She wrote:

“I refuse to accept that I have lost you, I choose to believe and confess that heaven gained an angel back. Emotionless wrapped in hope”.