Kidnapped Bethel student refuses to return, says he’s comfortable with bandits

The remaining student of Bethel Baptist High School that was abducted by bandits has reportedly refused to come home to his family, claiming that he wants to remain with the criminals because they treat him better than his parents.

Rev Joseph John Hayab, the Head of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Kaduna State, announced this to the media lately.

On July 5, 2021, 121 Bethel Baptist High School pupils were abducted at the school premises along the Kaduna-Kachia route, Damishi, in Kaduna state’s Chikun Local Government Area.

Rev Joseph Hayab stated:

“The remaining student preferred to remain with the bandits, it puzzled the entire members of the Baptist family and indeed, CAN. The bandits were said to be showering the boy with gifts each time they went out and come back from operations, thereby, making him reject the offer of freedom.

“Only one pupil of the Bethel Baptist High School is remaining with the terrorists. The reason is that this young boy – because we have to be clear with the story so that we don’t get misquoted – is the smallest among them.”

“I think the kidnappers were smart. They worked and changed his mind that he even said he wants to stay with them. They gave him meat, good things. Anytime they go out and come back, they pick him among the rest and gave him so many things and then he starts acting funny.”

“If they tell him to go home, he would say he was not going and gave some flimsy excuses that his parents used to beat him at home. But we also made findings and we don’t want to expose his parents to any noise but that is what he said. We are confused too.”

