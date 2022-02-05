“I wouldn’t have had a confused life if she was serious with children” – James Brown blames mother (Video)

Nigerian cross-dresser, James Brown called out the mother who don’t shows cares about him, which lead to him having a wayward life.

According to the crossdresser who has not seen his mother in 10 years stated in an interview that his mother who was not ready to have a child had him at an early age which affected his upbringing because of her poor care towards him.

Advertisement

James Brown further added that he had a terrible childhood, one which his mother made worse by calling him ‘soft names,’ and also avoided being referred to as his mother.

The influencer further noted that his upbringing affected his personality and made him dislike women who raise children out of wedlock.