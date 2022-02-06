“I Wouldn’t Have Had A Confused Life If She Was Serious With Children” – James Brown Blames Mother

James Brown, a well-known lifestyle influencer, blames his mother for how he turned out in life as a result of his upbringing.

According to the crossdresser, who hasn’t seen his mother in ten years, his mother, who wasn’t ready to have a child, had him at a young age, which negatively impacted his childhood due to her neglect.

James went on to say that he had a bad childhood, which his mother worsened by calling him “soft names” and avoiding being addressed as his mother.

The influencer went on to say that his upbringing had an impact on his personality and that he disliked women who had children outside of marriage.

