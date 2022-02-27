If you really want to see world war 3, let all firstborns do DNA test — Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri, a Nigerian lawyer, bestselling author and human rights activist has said that Nigerians are bothering about the Russia-Ukraine crisis escalating into a war whereas there is an issue of paternity they should be worried about.

Omokri stated that the real World War 3 will occur if every Nigerian man conduct DNA tests on their first born children.

Taking to Instagram, the social commentator wrote;

”I just laugh at Nigerians that are calling this Russia-Ukraine conflict World War 3.

If you really want to see the real World War 3, let every first born child of all Nigerian marriages be DNA tested.

The result of the DNA tests will result in the World War 3 that Nigerians are talking about.

But seriously, as Black Africans, let us learn to put things into proper perspective. Not into CNN perspective. Don’t elevate a regional conflict into a global conflict.

The Russia-Ukraine war is not a World War. The Ethiopia-Tigray war, which has killed 150,000 people, is more deserving of Africa’s focus!”

