Igbo men are the sexiest of all Nigerian men – Doyin Okupe’s gay son Bolu declares

Bolu Okupe, son to Doyin Okupe, a former aide to Goodluck Jonathan, ex-president has declared Igbo men the sexiest men in Nigeria.

Bolu who came out in January 2021, stated this on Twitter this afternoon.

Advertisement

”Igbo men are the sexiest of all Nigerian men. I said it.”

In other news, the Dallas Police Department (DPD) has advertised for new recruits using a popular song by Nigerian artists.

In a video shared to the Department’s page, two Dallas Police officers are seen dancing to Goya Menor and Nektunez’ “You wanna chill with the big boys”.

The police officers asked young men and women who want to “chill with the big boys” to join the department as they are hiring.

Stay updated on Nigerian news from Information Nigeria