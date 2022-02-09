Igboho’s Continued Detention, Miscarriage Of Justice –Gani Adams

The continued detention of controversial Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo alias Sunday Igboho, was condemned by Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, as a miscarriage of justice on Tuesday.

Adams argued that the self-determination activist had committed no crime by voicing his dissatisfaction with the Nigerian state and calling for the secession of the South-West geopolitical zone from Nigeria’s current geographical region.

Yomi Aliyyu, a lawyer for the arrested campaigner, claimed the francophone West African nation has extended Igboho’s detention by six months.

Adams decried what he called Igboho’s “secret trial” in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi.

“There was miscarriage of justice in the way Igboho’s detention was extended without trial. It is evident that Benin Republic has taken Igboho’s case far beyond the normal legal procedures.

“The extension of the detention of Igboho further exposed the frailty in the administration of justice. The young man’s rights have been abused without trial. He had not been convicted of any offence. The law of any country that claims to be guided by the rule of law should be explicit on the rights of citizens,” Adams was quoted as saying.