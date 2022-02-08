Ignore Speculations On Osinbajo Announcing Presidential Bid After APC Convention, Laolu Akande Tells Nigerians

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo’s spokesperson, Laolu Akande, says his boss has not decided whether or not to run for president in 2023.

Several groups have requested the vice president to run for president ahead of the general election.

Concerned Citizens of Nigeria began an online petition in January, urging Nigerians to convince Osinbajo to run for president in 2023.

Meanwhile, there were indications on Monday that Osibanjo might declare his interest in running for president following the All Progressives Congress’s (APC) national conference on February 26.

Also Read: 2023: Dele Momodu Declares Presidential Ambition In Edo Hometown

In a tweet on Monday, Akande advised members of the public to disregard such reports.

“I’ve seen ‘news’ that VP’ll announce presidential bid after APC’s convention. Anyone reading the story ‘ll know it’s all false & speculative snippets,” Akande wrote.

“Any information on activities & actions of the VP will come directly from his office & not sponsored speculations in the press.

“The VP continues focusing all his attention on the work of this administration and on supporting Mr. President in every possible way. Please continue to ignore the speculations.”