Ik Ogbonna Reacts To Adesua’s New Song, ‘So Natural’

Ik Ogbonna reacts to Adesua Etomi-Wellington‘s new song ‘So Natural’.

The fact that Nigerian actress Adesua Etomi-Wellington recently taken the daring step of pursuing her passion for music with her new single, ‘So Natural,’ is no longer news.

The song was composed by her musician husband, Olubankole Wellington, better known as Banky W, and produced by Cobhams Asuquo.

The song is a tribute to her husband’s love for her.

The lyrics, on the other hand, reveal that her love for her husband is genuine and miraculous.

The song is a mix of R&B and reggae with a mid-tempo beat.

Ik Ogbonna, reacting to his colleague’s musical debut, thinks Adesua’s voice is similar to Beyonce’s.

See post below:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CZ4-FLDjCsM/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link