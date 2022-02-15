I’m Not Even Shy About It, I’m Already Pregnant For Our Second Baby- Toyin Lawani

Toyin Lawani, a celebrity stylist, and her photographer husband, Segun Wealth, are expecting their second child.

On Valentine’s Day, Toyin Lawani said this while reminiscing about the day her husband, Segun Wealth, proposed to her.

READ MORE: I Can Have Six Kids With Six Different Dads As Long As It Makes Me Happy — Toyin Lawani

Valentine, it’s 2022, they’ve had a baby, and she’s already pregnant with their second child, and she’s not ashamed of it.

She wrote: “last Valentine’s Day @segun_wealth proposed to me to be his wife, fast forward to this Valentine’s Day @kingtinukeleora joined us. I’m not even shy about it, I’m already pregnant for our second baby”.

See post below: