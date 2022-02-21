I’m Ready To Fight Dirty, Says Tinubu On Presidential Bid

Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress’s (APC) national leader, says he is prepared to fight dirty in his bid to become Nigeria’s president.

On Sunday, Tinubu paid a visit to Lekan Balogun, the Olubadan designate, at his home in Alarere, Ibadan.

Tinubu reportedly paid a visit to Balogun to seek his blessing and the people of Ibadan’s support for his presidential bid, according to NAN.

The presidential hopeful stated his willingness and resolve to win, claiming that no amount of intimidation or blackmail will discourage him from pursuing his presidential ambitions.

Also Read: 2023: PDP, APC Have Nothing New to Offer Nigerians – Kwankwaso

According to him, this period is “historical and a reminder of history”.

“Each time a Yoruba wants to be president, issues are raised, questions are asked and all sorts of hang-ups are encountered,” Tinubu said.

“We are at a crossroad. People are volunteering to confront me when they were asked who would confront the Lion of Bourdillon.

“I’m out to become the president of Nigeria. No intimidation, no blackmail can stop me.

“I have read about a Greek philosopher that if you want to fight a pig, you must be ready to be smeared and I’m ready to be dirty.”