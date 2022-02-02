India Police Arrest Nigerian Man With 216 Cocaine Grammes In His Faeces

Chukwudi Edeh a 43-year-old Nigerian, has been arrested by the directorate revenue of intelligence (DRI) for smuggling 216 grammes of cocaine inside his body in Mumbai, city, capital of Maharashtra state, southwestern India.

On the specific information, the DRI intercepted Chukwudi Edeh who arrived from Doha at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, the Times of India reports.

The search of his baggage was said not to result to any recovery, but Edeh was asked to defecate, as the officials had specific information, following which around 13 capsules spilled containing around 216 grams of cocaine.

He was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and was remanded to DRI custody.

The accused later felt restless and his blood pressure shot up, and he was rushed to JJ Hospital.

According to the report, he told the officials that he suspected a few more foreign substances were concealed in his body.

“Edeh has been under observation,” officials said.